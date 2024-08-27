Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Why I Serve

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2024

    Video by 2nd Lt. Jared Bounds, Master Sgt. Justin Brown and Senior Airman Shardae McAfee

    172nd Airlift Wing

    Airmen from the 172nd Airlift Wing, Jackson, Mississippi, and the 186th Air Refueling Wing, Meridian, Mississippi, answer the question "Why I Serve" in the Mississippi Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Senior Airman Shardae McAfee, Master Sgt. Justin Brown and 2nd Lt. Jared Bounds)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 13:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 935926
    VIRIN: 240906-Z-F3926-1001
    Filename: DOD_110547225
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why I Serve, by 2nd Lt. Jared Bounds, MSgt Justin Brown and SrA Shardae McAfee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    172nd Airlift Wing
    186th Air Refueling Wing
    Mississippi Nation Guard
    Air National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download