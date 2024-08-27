video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, operated by Soldiers with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, takes off from the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, Aug. 10, 2024. The helicopter and crew were on hand for a Guard Experience event, hosted by Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 109th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, where members of the general public are invited to tour Pennsylvania National Guard facilities, learn more about military life and view displays of vehicles and equipment. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Aiden Quinn)