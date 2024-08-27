Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, operated by Soldiers with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, takes off from the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, Aug. 10, 2024. The helicopter and crew were on hand for a Guard Experience event, hosted by Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 109th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, where members of the general public are invited to tour Pennsylvania National Guard facilities, learn more about military life and view displays of vehicles and equipment. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Aiden Quinn)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 14:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935921
    VIRIN: 240906-Z-A3544-1001
    Filename: DOD_110547168
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Pennsylvania

    Army National Guard

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    UH-60 Black Hawk
    Outreach
    aviation
    Recruiting
    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

