74th MRBC from Fort Cavazos conducted river crossing training at Fort Chaffee along the Arkansas River
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2024 12:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|935918
|VIRIN:
|240819-D-NJ924-2540
|PIN:
|123456-A
|Filename:
|DOD_110547050
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|FORT SMITH, ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 74th Multi-Role Bridge Company Arkansas River Crossing Exercise, by Jay Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.