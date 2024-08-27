Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    This is Our Victory 2024

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2024

    Video by Jorge Gomez 

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    At Irwin Army Community Hospital, victory is more than just a battlefield success—it's in every diagnosis, every act of compassion, and every warrior we help heal. In this video tribute, our medical professionals come together to deliver a message that resonates with the spirit of the Year of Victory 2024, as proclaimed by the 1st Infantry Division at Fort Riley, Kansas.

    This feature showcases how we embody excellence, standing as the guardians of our nation's heroes. It's not just about healthcare—it’s about ensuring every warrior returns to the fight stronger than ever. With unwavering dedication, we are the force multiplier, the difference between hope and healing.

    Watch how Irwin Army Community Hospital is shaping a legacy of Victory, one warrior at a time.

    Music title "Hyperion" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.

    Date Taken: 09.02.2024
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US

    This work, This is Our Victory 2024, by Jorge Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

