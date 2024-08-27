This is Our Victory 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



At Irwin Army Community Hospital, victory is more than just a battlefield success—it's in every diagnosis, every act of compassion, and every warrior we help heal. In this video tribute, our medical professionals come together to deliver a message that resonates with the spirit of the Year of Victory 2024, as proclaimed by the 1st Infantry Division at Fort Riley, Kansas.



This feature showcases how we embody excellence, standing as the guardians of our nation's heroes. It's not just about healthcare—it’s about ensuring every warrior returns to the fight stronger than ever. With unwavering dedication, we are the force multiplier, the difference between hope and healing.



Watch how Irwin Army Community Hospital is shaping a legacy of Victory, one warrior at a time.



Music title "Hyperion" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.