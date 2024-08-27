At Irwin Army Community Hospital, victory is more than just a battlefield success—it's in every diagnosis, every act of compassion, and every warrior we help heal. In this video tribute, our medical professionals come together to deliver a message that resonates with the spirit of the Year of Victory 2024, as proclaimed by the 1st Infantry Division at Fort Riley, Kansas.
This feature showcases how we embody excellence, standing as the guardians of our nation's heroes. It's not just about healthcare—it’s about ensuring every warrior returns to the fight stronger than ever. With unwavering dedication, we are the force multiplier, the difference between hope and healing.
Watch how Irwin Army Community Hospital is shaping a legacy of Victory, one warrior at a time.
Music title "Hyperion" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2024 12:33
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|935917
|VIRIN:
|240902-O-JU906-8773
|Filename:
|DOD_110547032
|Length:
|00:03:18
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, This is Our Victory 2024, by Jorge Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Medical
Fort Riley
Public Health Service
Family Medicine