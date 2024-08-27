Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Leaders Hold Ukraine Press Conference

    GERMANY

    09.06.2024

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Air Force Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., brief the media following a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 11:47
    Category: Briefings
    Location: DE

