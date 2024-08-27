Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Press Brief)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Charles Q. Brown Jr. hold a press conference during the 20th iteration of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 6, 2024. Ministers of defense and senior military officials from nearly 50 nations gathered to discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and various issues facing U.S. Allies and partners. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Carter Acton)