    Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Press Brief)

    GERMANY

    09.06.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Carter Acton 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Charles Q. Brown Jr. hold a press conference during the 20th iteration of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 6, 2024. Ministers of defense and senior military officials from nearly 50 nations gathered to discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and various issues facing U.S. Allies and partners. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Carter Acton)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 13:15
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 935913
    VIRIN: 240906-A-GO191-1002
    Filename: DOD_110546727
    Length: 00:25:42
    Location: DE

    UDCG
    Ukraine Defense Contact Group

