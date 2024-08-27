Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Press Brief)

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Charles Q. Brown Jr. hold a press conference during the 20th iteration of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 6, 2024. Ministers of defense and senior military officials from nearly 50 nations gathered to discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and various issues facing U.S. Allies and partners. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Carter Acton)
Date Taken:
|09.06.2024
Date Posted:
|09.06.2024 13:15
Category:
|Briefings
Length:
|00:25:42
Location:
|DE
