    U.S. Marines with HMH-461 participate in Exercise Northern Strike 2024

    GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Bryan Giraldo 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 461 participate in Exercise Northern Strike (NS 24-2) 2024 at Grayling Army Airfield, Michigan, July 26 - Aug. 21, 2024. NS 24-2 is a premier reserve component training event that focuses on joint readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Bryan Giraldo)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 13:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 935911
    VIRIN: 240830-M-OV696-1001
    Filename: DOD_110546719
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines with HMH-461 participate in Exercise Northern Strike 2024, by LCpl Bryan Giraldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint forces
    Integration
    2ndMAW
    USMCNews
    NS24-2
    CH-53K Super Stallion

