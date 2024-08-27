U.S. Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 461 participate in Exercise Northern Strike (NS 24-2) 2024 at Grayling Army Airfield, Michigan, July 26 - Aug. 21, 2024. NS 24-2 is a premier reserve component training event that focuses on joint readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Bryan Giraldo)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2024 13:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|935911
|VIRIN:
|240830-M-OV696-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110546719
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines with HMH-461 participate in Exercise Northern Strike 2024, by LCpl Bryan Giraldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.