Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) combat a simulated fire during a fire drill, Sept. 4, 2024. The drill, required by the Industrial Ship Safety Manual for Fire Prevention (8010), was created to train integrated teams of Sailors and base fire fighters to combat casualties in industrial environments. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron Rolle)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2024 11:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|935906
|VIRIN:
|240904-N-GN902-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110546613
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 240904-N-GN902-2001, by SA Aaron Rolle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.