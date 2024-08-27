240904-N-GN902-2001

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) combat a simulated fire during a fire drill, Sept. 4, 2024. The drill, required by the Industrial Ship Safety Manual for Fire Prevention (8010), was created to train integrated teams of Sailors and base fire fighters to combat casualties in industrial environments. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron Rolle)