    240904-N-GN902-2001

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2024

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Aaron Rolle 

    USS Essex (LHD 2)

    Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) combat a simulated fire during a fire drill, Sept. 4, 2024. The drill, required by the Industrial Ship Safety Manual for Fire Prevention (8010), was created to train integrated teams of Sailors and base fire fighters to combat casualties in industrial environments. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron Rolle)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 11:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 935906
    VIRIN: 240904-N-GN902-2001
    Filename: DOD_110546613
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    TAGS

    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

