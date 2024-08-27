10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry) Live Fire Training in Bulgaria

B-Roll of U.S. Soldiers with 5th Battalion, 25th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry), conduct live fire missions during the Thunder Ball exercise at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, Sept. 4, 2024. Exercises like this enhance the readiness of V Corps Soldiers and improve their ability to conduct multinational missions alongside allies and partners across the European theater. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Alexcia Rupert and Spc. Ashley Xie)
|09.04.2024
|09.06.2024 11:12
|B-Roll
|935890
|240904-A-JR370-3493
|DOD_110546407
|00:02:58
|NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BG
|0
|0
