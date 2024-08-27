10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry) Live Fire Training in Bulgaria

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-Roll of U.S. Soldiers with 5th Battalion, 25th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry), conduct live fire missions during the Thunder Ball exercise at the Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, Sept. 5, 2024. The Thunder Ball exercise served as an opportunity for V Corps Soldiers to refine their skills in realistic conditions and under stress. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)