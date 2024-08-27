B-Roll of U.S. Soldiers with 5th Battalion, 25th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry), conduct live fire missions during the Thunder Ball exercise at the Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, Sept. 5, 2024. The Thunder Ball exercise served as an opportunity for V Corps Soldiers to refine their skills in realistic conditions and under stress. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2024 11:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|935889
|VIRIN:
|240905-A-JR370-1321
|Filename:
|DOD_110546381
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BG
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry) Live Fire Training in Bulgaria, by PFC Alexcia Rupert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.