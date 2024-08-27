Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry) Live Fire Training in Bulgaria

    NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BULGARIA

    09.05.2024

    Video by Pfc. Alexcia Rupert 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    B-Roll of U.S. Soldiers with 5th Battalion, 25th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry), conduct live fire missions during the Thunder Ball exercise at the Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, Sept. 5, 2024. The Thunder Ball exercise served as an opportunity for V Corps Soldiers to refine their skills in realistic conditions and under stress. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)

    Location: NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BG

