10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry) Live Fire Training in Bulgaria

B-Roll of U.S. Soldiers with 5th Battalion, 25th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry), perfoming a tactical movement during a simulated chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear attack as part of Thunder Ball exercise at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, Sept. 5, 2024. This type of training utilizes high-stress scenarios to refine the tactical and technical skills of participants. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2024 11:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|935888
|VIRIN:
|240905-A-JR370-9611
|Filename:
|DOD_110546380
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BG
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
