10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry) Live Fire Training in Bulgaria

B-Roll of U.S. Soldiers with 5th Battalion, 25th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry), perfoming a tactical movement during a simulated chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear attack as part of Thunder Ball exercise at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, Sept. 5, 2024. This type of training utilizes high-stress scenarios to refine the tactical and technical skills of participants. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)