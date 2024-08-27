Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Military and Kenya Defense Forces strengthen base defense response

    KENYA

    08.30.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron and U.S. Soldiers assigned to Task Force - Paxton participate in a base defense exercise alongside Kenya Defense Forces at Manda Bay, Kenya, Aug. 30, 2024. The 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron conducted the exercise to improve partnerships and bolster readiness to counter transnational threats. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 06:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 935884
    VIRIN: 240906-F-TK834-1001
    Filename: DOD_110546206
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: KE

    TAGS

    AFRICOM
    USAF
    Manda Bay
    449 AEG
    Kenya Defense Forces
    475th EABS

