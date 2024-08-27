NATO paratroopers drop over Europe for exercise Swift Response (mastersubs)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Look out below! Allied paratroopers jumped into five NATO countries and Moldova as part of exercise Swift Response, the largest airborne operation in Europe since the Second World War.

Synopsis



In the largest airborne operation since the Second World War, paratroopers from France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Romania and Spain jumped into Estonia, Moldova, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Sweden as part of exercise Swift Response, proving their ability to conduct complex operations with short notice.



Airborne operations require precise timing, and consummate skill from pilots and paratroopers alike. Their ability to insert hundreds of soldiers behind enemy lines makes them a strategic asset to NATO Allies. Because of the inherent difficulty in these missions, frequent practice is required to maintain skills.



That is why the United States leads Swift Response, a yearly airborne exercise that brings Allies together to drop paratroopers throughout Europe. Conducting these drills together helps Allies familiarise themselves with each other’s practices, improving their ability to work together in the event of a crisis.

Transcript



TEXT ON SCREEN



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH (SUBTITLES IN ENGLISH) — Major General Dirk Faust, German Army



‘Paratroopers, you can bring them very quickly to commence an operation or conduct an operation where you don’t need an airfield. You just insert them by parachuting. And this is why, still, paratroopers have high value for NATO.’



PARATROOPERS FROM ACROSS THE ALLIANCE



REGULARLY TRAIN TOGETHER



EARLIER THIS YEAR THEY TESTED THEMSELVES IN THE BIGGEST AIRBORNE OPERATION

SINCE THE SECOND WORLD WAR



LANDING IN FIVE NATO COUNTRIES

AND MOLDOVA



AND PROVING THEIR ABILITY TO

LEAP FEET FIRST INTO TROUBLE



TO DEFEND ALLIED TERRITORY



Usage rights

This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes. Some footage courtesy of the US Department of Defense.