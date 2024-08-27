NATO paratroopers drop over Europe for exercise Swift Response (mastersubs)

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO paratroopers drop over Europe for exercise Swift Response

    SWEDEN

    01.05.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    Look out below! Allied paratroopers jumped into five NATO countries and Moldova as part of exercise Swift Response, the largest airborne operation in Europe since the Second World War.
    Synopsis

    In the largest airborne operation since the Second World War, paratroopers from France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Romania and Spain jumped into Estonia, Moldova, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Sweden as part of exercise Swift Response, proving their ability to conduct complex operations with short notice.

    Airborne operations require precise timing, and consummate skill from pilots and paratroopers alike. Their ability to insert hundreds of soldiers behind enemy lines makes them a strategic asset to NATO Allies. Because of the inherent difficulty in these missions, frequent practice is required to maintain skills.

    That is why the United States leads Swift Response, a yearly airborne exercise that brings Allies together to drop paratroopers throughout Europe. Conducting these drills together helps Allies familiarise themselves with each other’s practices, improving their ability to work together in the event of a crisis.
    Transcript

    TEXT ON SCREEN

    —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH (SUBTITLES IN ENGLISH) — Major General Dirk Faust, German Army

    ‘Paratroopers, you can bring them very quickly to commence an operation or conduct an operation where you don’t need an airfield. You just insert them by parachuting. And this is why, still, paratroopers have high value for NATO.’

    PARATROOPERS FROM ACROSS THE ALLIANCE

    REGULARLY TRAIN TOGETHER

    EARLIER THIS YEAR THEY TESTED THEMSELVES IN THE BIGGEST AIRBORNE OPERATION
    SINCE THE SECOND WORLD WAR

    LANDING IN FIVE NATO COUNTRIES
    AND MOLDOVA

    AND PROVING THEIR ABILITY TO
    LEAP FEET FIRST INTO TROUBLE

    TO DEFEND ALLIED TERRITORY

    This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. Some footage courtesy of the US Department of Defense.

    Date Taken: 01.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 935881
    VIRIN: 240906-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_110546194
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: SE

    exercise
    Natochannel

