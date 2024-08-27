NATO paratroopers drop over Europe for exercise Swift Response (international)

Look out below! Allied paratroopers jumped into five NATO countries and Moldova as part of exercise Swift Response, the largest airborne operation in Europe since the Second World War.
Synopsis
In the largest airborne operation since the Second World War, paratroopers from France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Romania and Spain jumped into Estonia, Moldova, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Sweden as part of exercise Swift Response, proving their ability to conduct complex operations with short notice.
Airborne operations require precise timing, and consummate skill from pilots and paratroopers alike. Their ability to insert hundreds of soldiers behind enemy lines makes them a strategic asset to NATO Allies. Because of the inherent difficulty in these missions, frequent practice is required to maintain skills.
That is why the United States leads Swift Response, a yearly airborne exercise that brings Allies together to drop paratroopers throughout Europe. Conducting these drills together helps Allies familiarise themselves with each other’s practices, improving their ability to work together in the event of a crisis.
Transcript
TEXT ON SCREEN
—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH (SUBTITLES IN ENGLISH) — Major General Dirk Faust, German Army
‘Paratroopers, you can bring them very quickly to commence an operation or conduct an operation where you don’t need an airfield. You just insert them by parachuting. And this is why, still, paratroopers have high value for NATO.’
PARATROOPERS FROM ACROSS THE ALLIANCE
REGULARLY TRAIN TOGETHER
EARLIER THIS YEAR THEY TESTED THEMSELVES IN THE BIGGEST AIRBORNE OPERATION
SINCE THE SECOND WORLD WAR
LANDING IN FIVE NATO COUNTRIES
AND MOLDOVA
AND PROVING THEIR ABILITY TO
LEAP FEET FIRST INTO TROUBLE
TO DEFEND ALLIED TERRITORY
Usage rights
This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes. Some footage courtesy of the US Department of Defense.
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2024 05:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|935878
|VIRIN:
|240906-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110546174
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|SE
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
