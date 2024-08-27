SY 24 | U.S. Marines Conduct Air Assault

U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 (Rein.), conduct a simulated air assault during Ssang Yong 24 in Pohang, South Korea, Sept. 3, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Trevor BishopWilliams)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2024 03:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|935871
|VIRIN:
|240903-M-QJ950-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110545967
|Length:
|00:03:02
|Location:
|POHANG, KR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
