    Camp Blaz environmental resources team conducts site inspection

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GUAM

    08.29.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Rey Moreno Marilao 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    The environmental compliance team of Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz conducts a site inspection at MCB Camp Blaz, Aug. 29, 2024. Routine site inspections ensure partner and project agencies are adhering to environmental compliance regulations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Rey Moreno Marilao)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 23:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 935870
    VIRIN: 240829-M-SG132-1001
    Filename: DOD_110545953
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GU

    Guam
    USMC
    MCIPAC
    Indo-Pacific
    campblaz
    Environmentalists

