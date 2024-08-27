Artillery Range Reel

U.S Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, members of the Indonesian National Armed Forces and members of the Japan Self-Defense Force participate in an artillery range during Super Garuda Shield 2024 at Puslatpur 5, Indonesia, Aug. 31, 2024. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. Super Garuda Shield 2024 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, focused on commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Evangelos Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2024 03:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|PUSLATPUR 5, ID
