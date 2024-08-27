Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Artillery Range Reel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PUSLATPUR 5, INDONESIA

    08.31.2024

    Video by Spc. Evangelos Wilson 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, members of the Indonesian National Armed Forces and members of the Japan Self-Defense Force participate in an artillery range during Super Garuda Shield 2024 at Puslatpur 5, Indonesia, Aug. 31, 2024. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. Super Garuda Shield 2024 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, focused on commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Evangelos Wilson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 03:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 935868
    VIRIN: 240831-A-SI551-4015
    PIN: 1005
    Filename: DOD_110545950
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: PUSLATPUR 5, ID

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Artillery Range Reel, by SPC Evangelos Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download