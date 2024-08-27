Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd MLG Change of Command

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.29.2024

    Video by Cpl. Audrey Martinez 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Adam Chalkley relinquishes command of the 3rd Marine Logistics Group to Brig. Gen. Kevin Collins at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 29, 2024. Before taking command of the 3rd MLG, Collins held the position of deputy commander, of the Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Audrey Martinez)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 21:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 935863
    VIRIN: 240829-M-VB745-1001
    Filename: DOD_110545889
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    Pacific
    Future
    Change of Command
    MLG

