3rd MLG Change of Command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/935863" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Adam Chalkley relinquishes command of the 3rd Marine Logistics Group to Brig. Gen. Kevin Collins at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 29, 2024. Before taking command of the 3rd MLG, Collins held the position of deputy commander, of the Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Audrey Martinez)