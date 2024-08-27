Marine recon live fire reel

U.S Marines of Alpha Company, 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, carry out live fire exercises with partner nations during Super Garuda Shield in Pustalapur, Indonesia. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. Super Garuda Shield 2024 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, focused on commitment to partnership and a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Thomas Madrzak)
|08.28.2024
|09.06.2024 03:38
|Video Productions
|935857
|240828-A-SG940-1086
|DOD_110545734
|00:00:53
|PUSLATPUR 5, ID
|0
|0
