Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Edwards AFB Brief: AcqDemo Training - Employee/Supervisors

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2024

    Video by Giancarlo Casem 

    412th Test Wing   

    AcqDemo Training - Employee/Supervisors meeting recording

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 20:10
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 935852
    VIRIN: 240905-F-HC101-1304
    Filename: DOD_110545607
    Length: 01:34:10
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Edwards AFB Brief: AcqDemo Training - Employee/Supervisors, by Giancarlo Casem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Edwards AFB Brief

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download