    U.S. Air Force’s 77th Birthday

    UNITED STATES

    09.05.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Justin Todd 

    Space Base Delta 1

    Happy 77th Birthday to the U.S. Air Force ✈️ Aim high!

    Since its founding on Sept. 18, 1947, the Air Force has been at the forefront of innovation, defending our skies and shaping the future of air and space power. The USAF has continuously evolved to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing world.

    Here's to 77 years of excellence, service, and commitment to our nation. Fly, fight, win!

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 17:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 935841
    VIRIN: 240905-X-JC347-1001
    Filename: DOD_110545508
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: US

    This work, U.S. Air Force’s 77th Birthday, by SrA Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Birthday
    Anniversary
    Review
    History
    Air Force

