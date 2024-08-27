U.S. Air Force’s 77th Birthday

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Happy 77th Birthday to the U.S. Air Force ✈️ Aim high!



Since its founding on Sept. 18, 1947, the Air Force has been at the forefront of innovation, defending our skies and shaping the future of air and space power. The USAF has continuously evolved to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing world.



Here's to 77 years of excellence, service, and commitment to our nation. Fly, fight, win!