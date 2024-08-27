Happy 77th Birthday to the U.S. Air Force ✈️ Aim high!
Since its founding on Sept. 18, 1947, the Air Force has been at the forefront of innovation, defending our skies and shaping the future of air and space power. The USAF has continuously evolved to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing world.
Here's to 77 years of excellence, service, and commitment to our nation. Fly, fight, win!
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2024 17:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|935841
|VIRIN:
|240905-X-JC347-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110545508
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force’s 77th Birthday, by SrA Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.