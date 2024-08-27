Army Reserve Soldiers from multiple commands compete in day six of Army Reserve Best Squad Competition 2024 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Sept. 5, 2023. 71 Soldiers from around the nation compete in the 2024 BSC, an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Britton Spencer)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2024 18:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|935837
|VIRIN:
|240905-A-IH863-8090
|Filename:
|DOD_110545490
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Reserve Best Squad Competition 2024, by SSG Scott Griffin, CPL Natalie Kooz, SGT Dominic Purnell, SGT Addison Shinn, SPC Britton Spencer and SGT Kenneth Stroud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.