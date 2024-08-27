Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve Best Squad Competition 2024

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Scott Griffin, Cpl. Natalie Kooz, Sgt. Dominic Purnell, Sgt. Addison Shinn, Spc. Britton Spencer and Sgt. Kenneth Stroud

    Exercise News Day

    Army Reserve Soldiers from multiple commands compete in day six of Army Reserve Best Squad Competition 2024 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Sept. 5, 2023. 71 Soldiers from around the nation compete in the 2024 BSC, an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Britton Spencer)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 18:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 935837
    VIRIN: 240905-A-IH863-8090
    Filename: DOD_110545490
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve Best Squad Competition 2024, by SSG Scott Griffin, CPL Natalie Kooz, SGT Dominic Purnell, SGT Addison Shinn, SPC Britton Spencer and SGT Kenneth Stroud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ruck march
    Army Reserve
    M17 pistol
    Army Reserve Best Squad Competition
    24ARBSC

