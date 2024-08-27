Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AC-130 J ceremony at Kirtland AFB, New Mexico

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2024

    Video by Allen Winston 

    377th Air Base Wing

    The 58th Special Operations Wing held a ceremony to welcome the arrival of the AC-130 J on Sep 5. The new aircraft expands training for the Air Education and Training Command Wing stationed at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico.

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 17:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935836
    VIRIN: 240905-F-LL930-3614
    Filename: DOD_110545484
    Length: 00:09:49
    Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US

    TAGS

    Kirtland AFB
    58th Special Operations Wing
    AC-130J
    58 SOW

