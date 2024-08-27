Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NHRC's Dr. Ava Marie Conlin Presents at the Military Health System Research Symposium 2024

    KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2024

    Video by Amanda Wagner 

    Naval Health Research Center

    KISSIMMEE, FL (August 28, 2024) Dr. Ava Marie Conlin, Principal Investigator of the Department of Defense (DoD)'s Birth and Infant Health Research (BIHR) Program had the opportunity to talk to the Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS) 2024 keynote speaker, Dr. Carolyn Mazure, Chair, The White House Initiative on Women’s Health Research. Dr. Conlin also had the opportunity to moderate a session on Women's Health and present on "The Importance of Healthcare Delivery: Birth Outcomes and Cumulative Incidence of Medical Complexity Among Young Children of U.S. Service Members." This work will be published in the September edition of Pediatrics. NHRC supports military mission readiness with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges our military population faces on the battlefield, at sea, on foreign shores and at home. (U.S. Navy video by Mandy Wagner/released)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024
    Location: KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, US

