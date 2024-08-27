U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competitors shoot the M17 pistol during the Excellence-In-Competition event at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Sept. 5, 2024. Over 70 Soldiers from around the nation compete in the 2024 BSC, an annual competition that brings together the best soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of "Best Warrior" and "Best Squad "among their peers. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Natalie Kooz and Ssg. Scott Griffin)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2024 18:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|935833
|VIRIN:
|240905-A-AE861-1175
|Filename:
|DOD_110545478
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2024 Army Reserve Best Squad Competition Excellence-In-Competition B-roll, by CPL Natalie Kooz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
