MARFORRES and MARFORSOUTH 100 Day Mark Command Priorities

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Leonard F. Anderson IV, commander of Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South, and Sgt. Maj. Edwin A. Mota, Sergeant Major of MARFORRES and MARFORSOUTH, speak on command priorities at Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans, September 29, 2024. Anderson and Mota identify global force management, talent management, a new sponsorship program, the Professional Military Education Program, and Barracks 2030 as focus points after 100 days of observance as a command team. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Aaron Torreslemus and Pfc. Nicholas Bryan)
By License - This video contains audio from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock:
"You Better Do It by Colorofmusic" / https://stock.adobe.com/
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2024 16:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|935827
|VIRIN:
|240904-M-UJ431-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110545377
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
