    MARFORRES and MARFORSOUTH 100 Day Mark Command Priorities

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2024

    Video by Pfc. Nicholas Bryan and Lance Cpl. Aaron TorresLemus

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Leonard F. Anderson IV, commander of Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South, and Sgt. Maj. Edwin A. Mota, Sergeant Major of MARFORRES and MARFORSOUTH, speak on command priorities at Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans, September 29, 2024. Anderson and Mota identify global force management, talent management, a new sponsorship program, the Professional Military Education Program, and Barracks 2030 as focus points after 100 days of observance as a command team. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Aaron Torreslemus and Pfc. Nicholas Bryan)

    By License - This video contains audio from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock:

    "You Better Do It by Colorofmusic" / https://stock.adobe.com/

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 16:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 935827
    VIRIN: 240904-M-UJ431-1001
    Filename: DOD_110545377
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US

