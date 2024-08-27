MARFORRES and MARFORSOUTH 100 Day Mark Command Priorities

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Leonard F. Anderson IV, commander of Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South, and Sgt. Maj. Edwin A. Mota, Sergeant Major of MARFORRES and MARFORSOUTH, speak on command priorities at Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans, September 29, 2024. Anderson and Mota identify global force management, talent management, a new sponsorship program, the Professional Military Education Program, and Barracks 2030 as focus points after 100 days of observance as a command team. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Aaron Torreslemus and Pfc. Nicholas Bryan)



By License - This video contains audio from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock:



"You Better Do It by Colorofmusic" / https://stock.adobe.com/