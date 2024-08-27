Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KADENA AIR FORCE BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.08.2024

    Video by Audra Flanagan and Airman 1st Class Addie Peterson

    148th Fighter Wing

    148th Fighter Wing member, Master Sgt. Charles Thurber, currently deployed to Kadena Air Force Base, Japan, offers a shout out for the Minnesota Twins Armed Forces Appreciation Game. (U.S. Air National Guard video by A1C Addie Peterson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 15:14
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 935817
    VIRIN: 240816-Z-KH354-1001
    Filename: DOD_110545240
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: KADENA AIR FORCE BASE, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MSgt Charles Thurber - MN Twins Shout Out, by Audra Flanagan and A1C Addie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MLBTwins

