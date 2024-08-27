Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    62d OSS conducts SERE Water Survival Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    Team McChord Airmen with the 62d Operations Support Squadron conduct a water survival training course at American Lake, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 9, 2024. The course is part of survival, evasion, resistance and escape (SERE) training and must be completed by aircrew every three years. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 15:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 935816
    VIRIN: 240717-F-SK889-1001
    Filename: DOD_110545213
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: JOINT LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 62d OSS conducts SERE Water Survival Training, by A1C Megan Geiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SERE
    jblm
    Team McChord
    62d AW
    U.S. Air Force
    62d OSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download