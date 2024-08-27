62d OSS conducts SERE Water Survival Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/935816" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Team McChord Airmen with the 62d Operations Support Squadron conduct a water survival training course at American Lake, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 9, 2024. The course is part of survival, evasion, resistance and escape (SERE) training and must be completed by aircrew every three years. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger)