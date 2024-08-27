Team McChord Airmen with the 62d Operations Support Squadron conduct a water survival training course at American Lake, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 9, 2024. The course is part of survival, evasion, resistance and escape (SERE) training and must be completed by aircrew every three years. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2024 15:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|935816
|VIRIN:
|240717-F-SK889-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110545213
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|JOINT LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 62d OSS conducts SERE Water Survival Training, by A1C Megan Geiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
