U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II makes historic first on highway in Finland

The Finnish Air Force hosted exercise BAANA 2024, Sept. 4, on Hosio Highway Strip, Ranua, Finland. During the exercise the aircraft landed on a highway strip in Finland to practice Agile Combat Employment which increases the ability of our collective partners to collaborate and operate in a joint, high-intensity environment, improve readiness, responsiveness and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)
|09.04.2024
|09.05.2024 16:31
|B-Roll
|935808
|240904-A-MQ729-6869
|DOD_110545139
|00:04:19
|RANUA, LAPIN LääNI (FI), FI
|3
|3
