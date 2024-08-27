Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II makes historic first on highway in Finland

    RANUA, LAPIN LääNI (FI), FINLAND

    09.04.2024

    Video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor 

    AFN Bavaria

    The Finnish Air Force hosted exercise BAANA 2024, Sept. 4, on Hosio Highway Strip, Ranua, Finland. During the exercise the aircraft landed on a highway strip in Finland to practice Agile Combat Employment which increases the ability of our collective partners to collaborate and operate in a joint, high-intensity environment, improve readiness, responsiveness and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 16:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935808
    VIRIN: 240904-A-MQ729-6869
    Filename: DOD_110545139
    Length: 00:04:19
    Location: RANUA, LAPIN LääNI (FI), FI

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II makes historic first on highway in Finland, by SGT Scyrrus Corregidor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    interoperability
    F-35
    historic
    exercise BAANA 2024

