    Dismount patrol lane

    NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2024

    Video by Sgt. Kenneth Stroud 

    Exercise News Day

    U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad competitors participate in a Dismounted Patrol and Recovery event at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Sept. 4, 2024. More than 70 Soldiers come from around the nation to compete in the 2024 (BSC), the annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army to earn the title of "Best Warrior" and "Best Squad" among their peers. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Kenneth Stroud)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 15:07
    Location: NEW JERSEY, US

    army reserve
    training
    Dismount Patrol
    24ARBSC
    Dismount patrol lanes

