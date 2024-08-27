HOHENFELS, Germany – Over 500 U.S. Army paratroopers jumped from multiple aircrafts as part of a training exercise involving airborne operations in Eglsee, Germany on Sept. 4, 2024, kicking off Saber Junction.
More than 4,500 military personnel from 11 countries are participating in Saber Junction, an annual training exercise at the U.S. Army’s Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels, Germany from Aug. 25 to Sept. 19.
“What’s awaiting them is probably the hardest fight they’ve ever been in,” said Brig. Gen. Steve Carpenter, commanding general of 7th Army Training Command, US Army, Europe and Africa. “We want it to be the hardest here so when they get into combat, it seems just a little bit easier.”
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2024 14:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|935803
|VIRIN:
|240904-Z-EC828-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110545129
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Saber Junction jumpstarts in German countryside, by PV2 Anthony Ackah-Mensah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.