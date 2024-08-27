Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Saber Junction jumpstarts in German countryside

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    09.04.2024

    Video by Pvt. Anthony Ackah-Mensah 

    145th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    HOHENFELS, Germany – Over 500 U.S. Army paratroopers jumped from multiple aircrafts as part of a training exercise involving airborne operations in Eglsee, Germany on Sept. 4, 2024, kicking off Saber Junction.

    More than 4,500 military personnel from 11 countries are participating in Saber Junction, an annual training exercise at the U.S. Army’s Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels, Germany from Aug. 25 to Sept. 19.

    “What’s awaiting them is probably the hardest fight they’ve ever been in,” said Brig. Gen. Steve Carpenter, commanding general of 7th Army Training Command, US Army, Europe and Africa. “We want it to be the hardest here so when they get into combat, it seems just a little bit easier.”

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 14:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 935803
    VIRIN: 240904-Z-EC828-1001
    Filename: DOD_110545129
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE

