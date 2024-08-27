Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BACH Welcomes Public Health Nurse

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2024

    Video by Fred Holly 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital is thrilled to welcome 1st Lt. Tamara Weaver, our new Army Public Health Nurse, to the Preventive Medicine Department! Community-Public Health Nursing plays a crucial role in ensuring readiness by promoting population health, preventing disease and injury, supporting Force Health Protection, shaping policy, and responding to emerging health threats. Want to learn more about the services we offer? Contact us at 270-956-0100 or stop by at 2576 23rd Street, Fort Campbell, KY.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 14:13
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 935801
    VIRIN: 240904-D-DQ133-8008
    Filename: DOD_110545085
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BACH Welcomes Public Health Nurse, by Fred Holly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Health
    BACH
    MHS
    AMMED
    DHA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download