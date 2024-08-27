BACH Welcomes Public Health Nurse

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital is thrilled to welcome 1st Lt. Tamara Weaver, our new Army Public Health Nurse, to the Preventive Medicine Department! Community-Public Health Nursing plays a crucial role in ensuring readiness by promoting population health, preventing disease and injury, supporting Force Health Protection, shaping policy, and responding to emerging health threats. Want to learn more about the services we offer? Contact us at 270-956-0100 or stop by at 2576 23rd Street, Fort Campbell, KY.
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2024 14:13
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|935801
|VIRIN:
|240904-D-DQ133-8008
|Filename:
|DOD_110545085
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Hometown:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
