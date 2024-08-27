Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    173rd Airborne Brigade jumps into Saber Junction

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    09.04.2024

    Video by Sgt. Elliott Kim 

    145th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Soldiers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade executing a combat jump in during Saber Junction Egelsee, Germany during Saber Junction on Sept. 4th, 2024. SJ24 is a multinational airborne exercise led by the U.S. Army in Europe, showcasing the abilities of 173rd Airborne Brigade to swiftly deploy across Europe alongside our allies and partners, underscoring the commitment to readiness, interoperability and collective defense to maintain regional stability and security.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 14:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935799
    VIRIN: 240904-Z-OC809-1001
    Filename: DOD_110545057
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 173rd Airborne Brigade jumps into Saber Junction, by SGT Elliott Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SaberJunction
    StrongerTogether
    ReadyForces
    WeAreNATO
    TrainToWin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download