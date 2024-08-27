Soldiers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade executing a combat jump in during Saber Junction Egelsee, Germany during Saber Junction on Sept. 4th, 2024. SJ24 is a multinational airborne exercise led by the U.S. Army in Europe, showcasing the abilities of 173rd Airborne Brigade to swiftly deploy across Europe alongside our allies and partners, underscoring the commitment to readiness, interoperability and collective defense to maintain regional stability and security.
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2024 14:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|935799
|VIRIN:
|240904-Z-OC809-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110545057
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 173rd Airborne Brigade jumps into Saber Junction, by SGT Elliott Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.