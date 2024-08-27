MHSRS 2024 Distinguished Service Award: Roxana Lescano

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This award is to highlight significant accomplishments of Ms. Roxana Lescano during her 35 years of service. Ms. Lescano has demonstrated unwavering dedication to advancing research integrity and compliance within the Military Health System.



One example, to strengthen Military Health System Research Integrity, Ms Lescano successfully coordinated and executed numerous sessions of Institutional Review Board training programs.



Her effort was recognized in 2023 by the Navy Human Research Protection Program as a “best practice” and hailed across Navy medical research commands as a model program to follow.



As an expert in international medical research regulations and ethics, Ms. Lescano has led the development and establishment of research integrity programs throughout Central and South America regions, beginning with NAMRU SOUTH.



Her efforts have strengthened the role NAMRU SOUTH plays in infectious disease research and surveillance within the region, contributing to the health protection and deployment readiness of US and host partner service members.