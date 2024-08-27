A brief look into SERE and the water survival course they offer to ensure the readiness of service members. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant David Phaff)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2024 12:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|935793
|VIRIN:
|240903-F-XO639-8047
|Filename:
|DOD_110544982
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AFB, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, What is SERE Water Survival, by SSgt David Phaff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.