    What is SERE Water Survival

    FAIRCHILD AFB, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. David Phaff 

    336th Training Support Squadron

    A brief look into SERE and the water survival course they offer to ensure the readiness of service members. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant David Phaff)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 12:49
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: FAIRCHILD AFB, WASHINGTON, US

    SERE
    Water Survival
    Fairchild

