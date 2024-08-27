Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Georgia Army Natioanl Guard Soldiers compete in Andrew Sullens Marksmanship Competition

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy 

    National Guard Bureau

    Georgia Army National Guard Soldiers recently competed in the Andrew Sullens Marksmanship Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia. The competition tested and honed Soldiers’ marksmanship skills in a combat-focused environment. Competitors used the M4 carbine and the M17 pistol to engage targets from a variety of distances and firing positions with some scenarios requiring competitors to run or move tactically before engaging targets. Top honors went to Sgt. Jameson Little in the pistol category, Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Maniaci in the rifle category, and B Company, 1st Battalion, 54th Security Forces Assistance Brigade in the team category.

    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 12:14
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

