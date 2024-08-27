Baltimore District's Technical Assistance Branch (part of the Planning Division) conducts a stormwater assessment in Accokeek, MD, an assessment that aims to help Prince George's County address recurring issues of flooded yards and basements reported by residents. By mapping the underground stormwater infrastructure, we can provide valuable insight into the neighborhood's drainage system and its effectiveness during heavy rainfall. (U.S. Army video by David Adams)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2024 11:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|935770
|VIRIN:
|240801-A-SE916-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110544821
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|ACCOKEEK, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Baltimore District conducts stormwater assessment in Prince George's County, by David Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.