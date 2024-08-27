Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Baltimore District conducts stormwater assessment in Prince George's County

    ACCOKEEK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2024

    Video by David Adams 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District   

    Baltimore District's Technical Assistance Branch (part of the Planning Division) conducts a stormwater assessment in Accokeek, MD, an assessment that aims to help Prince George's County address recurring issues of flooded yards and basements reported by residents. By mapping the underground stormwater infrastructure, we can provide valuable insight into the neighborhood's drainage system and its effectiveness during heavy rainfall. (U.S. Army video by David Adams)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 11:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 935770
    VIRIN: 240801-A-SE916-1001
    Filename: DOD_110544821
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: ACCOKEEK, MARYLAND, US

    USACE
    infrastructure
    Flood Risk
    Baltimore District
    Technical assistance
    Prince George's County

