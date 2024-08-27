Baltimore District conducts stormwater assessment in Prince George's County

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Baltimore District's Technical Assistance Branch (part of the Planning Division) conducts a stormwater assessment in Accokeek, MD, an assessment that aims to help Prince George's County address recurring issues of flooded yards and basements reported by residents. By mapping the underground stormwater infrastructure, we can provide valuable insight into the neighborhood's drainage system and its effectiveness during heavy rainfall. (U.S. Army video by David Adams)