    Baltimore District hosts Dutch Embassy tour of the Potomac Park Levee System Project

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2024

    Video by David Adams 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District   

    Baltimore District last month hosted guests from the Embassy of the Netherlands in the United States, including Director-General for Water and Soil Affairs Jaap Slootmaker, for a tour of our Potomac Park Levee System project (which runs parallel to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool) led by civil engineer Alex Baldowski. The Potomac Park Levee System's most visible component is a permanent post and panel closure at 17th Street and Constitution Avenue (completed by the Baltimore District in 2013) that can be fully closed in preparation for a high water event. This District of Columbia portion of the larger Washington, D.C., Flood Risk Management Project is federally operated and maintained by the National Park Service. (U.S. Army video by David Adams)

