Curwensville Dam Operator Explains High Water Event

Curwensville Dam, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers flood control project in central Pennsylvania, experienced a significant rainfall event in April 2024, and Baltimore District teams took action to mitigate flood risk — raising lake levels by 43 feet. In this video, hear from lead dam operator Tim Smay about the team's efforts to protect downstream communities. (U.S. Army video by David Adams)