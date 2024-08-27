Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Curwensville Dam Operator Explains High Water Event

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CURWENSVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2024

    Video by David Adams 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District   

    Curwensville Dam, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers flood control project in central Pennsylvania, experienced a significant rainfall event in April 2024, and Baltimore District teams took action to mitigate flood risk — raising lake levels by 43 feet. In this video, hear from lead dam operator Tim Smay about the team's efforts to protect downstream communities. (U.S. Army video by David Adams)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 11:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 935768
    VIRIN: 240412-A-SE916-1001
    Filename: DOD_110544804
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: CURWENSVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Curwensville Dam Operator Explains High Water Event, by David Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Flood Risk
    Baltimore District
    Curwensville Lake
    dam operator

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download