    Baltimore District nears completion of new Dining Facility at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall

    JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2024

    Video by David Adams 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District   

    "These are the folks that are involved with some of the most iconic missions here in Arlington," explains Bill Tully, a Baltimore District program manager in the Capital Area office, as he details the importance of a new dining facility and administrative space underway at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall as it enters the final stages of construction. (U.S. Army video by David Adams)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 11:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 935766
    VIRIN: 240201-A-SE916-1001
    Filename: DOD_110544796
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VIRGINIA, US

    USACE
    national capital area
    Military Construction
    Baltimore District
    Joint Base Myer - Henderson Hall

