    Indian Rock Dam Gate Maintenance

    YORK, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2024

    Video by David Adams 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District   

    "It's important because we want to maintain the infrastructure of Indian Rock Dam so when we need it, it's there. It operates as it should." As Baltimore District builds up to Dam Safety Day on May 31, get to know Steve Young, head dam operator at our Indian Rock Dam (three miles upstream from York, PA), and the routine maintenance underway to ensure mitigated flood risk to a downstream drainage area of 94 square miles. (U.S. Army video by David Adams)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 11:32
    Location: YORK, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    TAGS

    USACE
    Dam Safety
    Baltimore District
    Indian Rock Dam
    dam maintenance

