Indian Rock Dam Gate Maintenance

"It's important because we want to maintain the infrastructure of Indian Rock Dam so when we need it, it's there. It operates as it should." As Baltimore District builds up to Dam Safety Day on May 31, get to know Steve Young, head dam operator at our Indian Rock Dam (three miles upstream from York, PA), and the routine maintenance underway to ensure mitigated flood risk to a downstream drainage area of 94 square miles. (U.S. Army video by David Adams)