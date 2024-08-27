Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Restoring Infrastructure History — Washington Aqueduct Castle Gatehouse

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2024

    Video by David Adams 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District   

    A maze of scaffolding currently surrounds the historic Castle Gatehouse at the Washington Aqueduct, built between 1899 and 1901 at our Georgetown Reservoir — and which still provides shelter for the functional filter screens that prevent debris from further entering the Aqueduct system. Built in the shape and style of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers insignia, this rare example of architecture based on a government logo is undergoing significant restoration and rehabilitation. Hear from the project team involved about the work to restore this piece of infrastructure history while maintaining the critical operations of the Washington Aqueduct. (U.S. Army video by David Adams)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 11:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 935763
    VIRIN: 240812-A-SE916-1001
    Filename: DOD_110544766
    Length: 00:04:03
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Restoring Infrastructure History — Washington Aqueduct Castle Gatehouse, by David Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    restoration
    infrastructure aid
    Baltimore District
    Historic Sites
    Washington Aqueduct

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download