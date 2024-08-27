Restoring Infrastructure History — Washington Aqueduct Castle Gatehouse

A maze of scaffolding currently surrounds the historic Castle Gatehouse at the Washington Aqueduct, built between 1899 and 1901 at our Georgetown Reservoir — and which still provides shelter for the functional filter screens that prevent debris from further entering the Aqueduct system. Built in the shape and style of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers insignia, this rare example of architecture based on a government logo is undergoing significant restoration and rehabilitation. Hear from the project team involved about the work to restore this piece of infrastructure history while maintaining the critical operations of the Washington Aqueduct. (U.S. Army video by David Adams)
