Baltimore Storm Risk Management Study

Following a three-year, $3 million study cost-shared evenly between the Baltimore District and the Maryland Department of Transportation, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on August 5 issued a report recommending Congress fund about $77 million for structural floodwalls to manage coastal storm damage risk and flooding to the I-95 and I-895 tunnel entrances and associated critical facilities to improve infrastructure resiliency in the metro region. The proposed project would include approximately 9,500 feet of fixed floodwalls along the southern approach tunnel entrances, as well as closure structures for openings in the floodwalls where needed. The study’s recommendations aim to reduce coastal flood risk at key locations to people, properties, infrastructure and resources, while considering potential future climate and sea level changes. The authority is exclusive to coastal flood risk and not applicable to flood risk from heavy, localized rainfall or nuisance flooding.
|07.09.2024
|09.05.2024 11:32
|Package
|935761
|240709-A-SE916-1001
|DOD_110544764
|00:02:47
|BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
|0
|0
