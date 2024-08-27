Raystown Dam Celebrates 50 Years of Flood Risk Management

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/935760" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

2024 marks 50 years of Baltimore District's Raystown Dam. Hear from Jude, operations project manager at Raystown, about the milestone event. In 1974, then-Vice President Gerald Ford — the only president to ever work as a park ranger — dedicated the new dam. Raystown Lake is also the largest lake located entirely in Pennsylvania and draws over one million annual visitors. Since its construction, the dam has prevented over $314 million in estimated flood damages. (U.S. Army video by David Adams)