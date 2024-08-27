Raystown Dam Celebrates 50 Years of Flood Risk Management

2024 marks 50 years of Baltimore District's Raystown Dam. Hear from Jude, operations project manager at Raystown, about the milestone event. In 1974, then-Vice President Gerald Ford — the only president to ever work as a park ranger — dedicated the new dam. Raystown Lake is also the largest lake located entirely in Pennsylvania and draws over one million annual visitors. Since its construction, the dam has prevented over $314 million in estimated flood damages. (U.S. Army video by David Adams)
|06.06.2024
|09.05.2024 11:32
|Package
|Location:
|HUNTINGDON, PENNSYLVANIA, US
