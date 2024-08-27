Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raystown Dam Celebrates 50 Years of Flood Risk Management

    HUNTINGDON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Video by David Adams 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District   

    2024 marks 50 years of Baltimore District's Raystown Dam. Hear from Jude, operations project manager at Raystown, about the milestone event. In 1974, then-Vice President Gerald Ford — the only president to ever work as a park ranger — dedicated the new dam. Raystown Lake is also the largest lake located entirely in Pennsylvania and draws over one million annual visitors. Since its construction, the dam has prevented over $314 million in estimated flood damages. (U.S. Army video by David Adams)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 11:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 935760
    VIRIN: 240606-A-SE916-1002
    Filename: DOD_110544761
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: HUNTINGDON, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raystown Dam Celebrates 50 Years of Flood Risk Management, by David Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

