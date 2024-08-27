Wicomico River Maintenance Dredging – Marsh Planting

As part of Chesapeake Bay Awareness Week, Baltimore District is highlighting the recent tidal marsh planting efforts underway following dredge material placement at Maryland's Deal Island Wildlife Management Area, part of our maintenance of the federal navigation channel on the Wicomico River. Project manager Kevin Fenyak explains how dredge material, comprised mostly of silt and sand, is beneficially placed for wetlands restoration meant to increase migratory bird nesting habitat in the Chesapeake Bay watershed. (U.S. Army video by David Adams)
