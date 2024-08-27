Wicomico River Maintenance Dredging – Marsh Planting

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As part of Chesapeake Bay Awareness Week, Baltimore District is highlighting the recent tidal marsh planting efforts underway following dredge material placement at Maryland's Deal Island Wildlife Management Area, part of our maintenance of the federal navigation channel on the Wicomico River. Project manager Kevin Fenyak explains how dredge material, comprised mostly of silt and sand, is beneficially placed for wetlands restoration meant to increase migratory bird nesting habitat in the Chesapeake Bay watershed. (U.S. Army video by David Adams)