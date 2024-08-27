Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wicomico River Maintenance Dredging – Marsh Planting

    DEAL ISLAND WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Video by David Adams 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District   

    As part of Chesapeake Bay Awareness Week, Baltimore District is highlighting the recent tidal marsh planting efforts underway following dredge material placement at Maryland's Deal Island Wildlife Management Area, part of our maintenance of the federal navigation channel on the Wicomico River. Project manager Kevin Fenyak explains how dredge material, comprised mostly of silt and sand, is beneficially placed for wetlands restoration meant to increase migratory bird nesting habitat in the Chesapeake Bay watershed. (U.S. Army video by David Adams)

    TAGS

    wetlands
    Dredge
    Baltimore District
    usage
    Ecosystem Restoration Program
    Wicomico River

