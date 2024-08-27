Washington Aqueduct Operator Explains Aqueduct History and Process

Baltimore District's Washington Aqueduct Division produces drinking water for approximately one million citizens living or working in the District of Columbia and portions of northern Virginia. Dennis, a Senior Water Treatment Plant Operator at the Washington Aqueduct, highlights the value of clean, safe water, the importance of water infrastructure, and the critical role of water professionals.
The Corps of Engineers designed, built, and, in 1859, began operating the Aqueduct. Since then, USACE has substantially expanded and improved the capacity of the Aqueduct from its original mission of supplying raw river water to a sparsely populated District of Columbia to today’s mission of providing safe drinking water to a much larger and more populous service area.
