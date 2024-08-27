Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Washington Aqueduct Operator Explains Aqueduct History and Process

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2024

    Video by David Adams 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District   

    Baltimore District's Washington Aqueduct Division produces drinking water for approximately one million citizens living or working in the District of Columbia and portions of northern Virginia. Dennis, a Senior Water Treatment Plant Operator at the Washington Aqueduct, highlights the value of clean, safe water, the importance of water infrastructure, and the critical role of water professionals.

    The Corps of Engineers designed, built, and, in 1859, began operating the Aqueduct. Since then, USACE has substantially expanded and improved the capacity of the Aqueduct from its original mission of supplying raw river water to a sparsely populated District of Columbia to today’s mission of providing safe drinking water to a much larger and more populous service area.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 11:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 935755
    VIRIN: 240508-A-SE916-1002
    Filename: DOD_110544750
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Washington Aqueduct Operator Explains Aqueduct History and Process, by David Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download