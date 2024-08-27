"When the time comes, you need to know these things." As Baltimore District builds up to Dam Safety Day on May 31, hear from Gary, Head Dam Operator at Jennings Randolph Lake, about a recent flood risk exercise designed to facilitate coordination between USACE, our emergency management teams, and downstream stakeholders during potential high water events at the site.
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2024 11:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|935752
|VIRIN:
|240320-A-SE916-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110544739
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|ELK GARDEN, WEST VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Flood Risk Exercise — Gary, by David Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.