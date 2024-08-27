Flood Risk Exercise — Gary

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



"When the time comes, you need to know these things." As Baltimore District builds up to Dam Safety Day on May 31, hear from Gary, Head Dam Operator at Jennings Randolph Lake, about a recent flood risk exercise designed to facilitate coordination between USACE, our emergency management teams, and downstream stakeholders during potential high water events at the site.