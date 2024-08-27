Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flood Risk Exercise — Gary

    ELK GARDEN, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2024

    Video by David Adams 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District   

    "When the time comes, you need to know these things." As Baltimore District builds up to Dam Safety Day on May 31, hear from Gary, Head Dam Operator at Jennings Randolph Lake, about a recent flood risk exercise designed to facilitate coordination between USACE, our emergency management teams, and downstream stakeholders during potential high water events at the site.

    Date Taken: 03.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 11:32
    Location: ELK GARDEN, WEST VIRGINIA, US

    TAGS

    USACE
    exercise
    Flood Risk
    Emergency Managament
    Jennings Randolph Lake

