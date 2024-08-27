Annual Dam Conference — Bill

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



"It's important because we've got the projects, we've got the dams, we've got the equipment — but at the end of the day it's the people that make it work." As Baltimore District builds up to Dam Safety Day on May 31, hear from Bill, Flood Risk Management Supervisor at our Tioga-Hammond & Cowanesque Lakes projects, about the Dam Operators Conference recently held to provide cross-training and industry development opportunities for those in the field.