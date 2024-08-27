Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Annual Dam Conference — Bill

    TIOGA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2024

    Video by David Adams 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District   

    "It's important because we've got the projects, we've got the dams, we've got the equipment — but at the end of the day it's the people that make it work." As Baltimore District builds up to Dam Safety Day on May 31, hear from Bill, Flood Risk Management Supervisor at our Tioga-Hammond & Cowanesque Lakes projects, about the Dam Operators Conference recently held to provide cross-training and industry development opportunities for those in the field.

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 11:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 935751
    VIRIN: 240501-A-SE916-1002
    Filename: DOD_110544733
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: TIOGA, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Annual Dam Conference — Bill, by David Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

