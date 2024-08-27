Annual Dam Conference — Bill

"It's important because we've got the projects, we've got the dams, we've got the equipment — but at the end of the day it's the people that make it work." As Baltimore District builds up to Dam Safety Day on May 31, hear from Bill, Flood Risk Management Supervisor at our Tioga-Hammond & Cowanesque Lakes projects, about the Dam Operators Conference recently held to provide cross-training and industry development opportunities for those in the field.
|05.01.2024
|09.05.2024 11:32
|Package
|935751
|240501-A-SE916-1002
|DOD_110544733
|00:01:15
|TIOGA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|0
|0
