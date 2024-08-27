U.S. Southern Command Service Member of the Year 2024

U.S. military enlisted service members assigned to U.S. Southern Command, component commands & task forces competed in the SOUTHCOM Service Member of the Year 2024 competition in Doral, Florida. The contestants completed three days of rigorous physical & mental challenges, including a fitness test, tactical warrior tasks, an essay & a board appearance.
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2024 09:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|935737
|VIRIN:
|240819-A-GW628-6181
|Filename:
|DOD_110544574
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|DORAL, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
