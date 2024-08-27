Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Southern Command Service Member of the Year 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DORAL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2024

    Video by William Beach 

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. military enlisted service members assigned to U.S. Southern Command, component commands & task forces competed in the SOUTHCOM Service Member of the Year 2024 competition in Doral, Florida. The contestants completed three days of rigorous physical & mental challenges, including a fitness test, tactical warrior tasks, an essay & a board appearance.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 09:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 935737
    VIRIN: 240819-A-GW628-6181
    Filename: DOD_110544574
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: DORAL, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SOUTHCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download