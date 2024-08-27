CALFEX Blank-fire BRoll

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, and members of the Singapore Armed Forces conduct a combined-arms live-fire exercise blank-fire rehearsal during Super Garuda Shield 2024 in Indonesia, Sept. 4, 2024. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. Super Garuda Shield 2024 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, focused on commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Spc. William D. Kennedy III)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2024 08:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|935728
|VIRIN:
|240904-A-PJ104-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110544407
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|ID
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
