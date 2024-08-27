Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CALFEX Blank-fire BRoll

    INDONESIA

    09.04.2024

    Video by Pfc. William Kennedy 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, and members of the Singapore Armed Forces conduct a combined-arms live-fire exercise blank-fire rehearsal during Super Garuda Shield 2024 in Indonesia, Sept. 4, 2024. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. Super Garuda Shield 2024 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, focused on commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Spc. William D. Kennedy III)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 08:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935728
    VIRIN: 240904-A-PJ104-2001
    Filename: DOD_110544407
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: ID

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CALFEX Blank-fire BRoll, by PFC William Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JointForce
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    SuperGarudaShield

